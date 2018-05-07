Month of May activities to be showcased this week on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Motorcycle displays, kids runs and music festivals highlight a busy week of downtown activities.

With the month of May in full swing, drivers heading into and out of the city will see and experience something happening almost daily, including the Indy Mini 500 trike race on Monument Circle Wednesday morning as well as the JP Morgan Chase 500 Festival Kid’s Day and Rookie Run all day Saturday which will also be on Monument Circle.

Other scheduled events that will take place this week include:

May 7 – 11

Phoenix Theatre’s Phoenix Fest will result in the closure of Walnut Street between Meridian and Illinois streets Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 8

Infoflex is bringing food trucks to Georgia Street, resulting in the closure of the west block from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

May is Motorcycle Awareness Month. A press conference concerning motorcycle awareness will result in the closure of the south half of Monument Circle from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 9

Salesforce employees will compete in a Mini 500 Trike Race, resulting in the closure of the south half of Monument Circle from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Original Farmers Market at the City Market continues its season. Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. –2 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

Workout Wednesdays presented by Anthem Blue Cross & Shield returns to Georgia Street. The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. every Wednesday through September.

Friday, May 11

Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Food Truck Fridays driven by ChooseYourChevy.com will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 12

IUPUI commencement will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium. South Street will be closed from Capitol to Missouri from 11– 11:45 a.m. A partial closure will also take place from 3:15 – 4 p.m.

The JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day and Rookie Run will begin and end at Monument Circle and results in the closures of:

Monument Circle and Market Street (Illinois through Pennsylvania) from midnight – 6 p.m.

Ohio Street (Illinois through Pennsylvania) from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vermont Street (Illinois through Pennsylvania) from 2 – 3:30 p.m.

New York Street (Illinois through Pennsylvania) from noon – 3:30 p.m.

Meridian Street from Washington to Vermont through 6 p.m.

The Virginia Avenue Music Festival results in the total closure of Virginia Avenue between Prospect and Grove streets and Woodlawn Avenue between St. Patrick and Shelby streets from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. through May 13.

Special Events

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field Friday and Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.