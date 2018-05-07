Pay it Forward: Volunteers sew “puppy pillows” to bring patients joy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- All week long, FOX59 is highlighting Hoosiers who pay it forward in our community. Today, we meet a great grandmother who volunteers at Community Hospital East.

82-year-old Shirley Kirby helps create both "puppy pillows" and "kitty pillows" kids at the hospital. Each pillow is made by hand by a group that goes to the same church.

"I started with this group called 'Love and Sharing' from Old Bethel Church and then I decided I wanted to do more, because I had lost my husband and needed something to do," Kirby said.

Kirby says they’ve been making these special pillows for kids at the hospital for as long as she can remember, and the tradition takes a group effort.

"I buy materials, get it ready and we each have different jobs," Kirby said.

But for these volunteers, Kirby says it doesn’t feel like a job.

"I've loved it from the time I started," Kirby said.

She says seeing the kids react to the pillows is more than enough to keep them coming back to make more.

"They're just thrilled, it makes you feel good," Kirby said.

For more information on ways to volunteer at Community hospitals, click here.