Prosecutor's office reviewing case of 1-year-old Indy boy beaten at day care

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The case of a 1-year-old boy found beaten at a day care is now in the hands of prosecutors.

Tiffany Griffin told FOX59 she went to Kiddiegarden day care on April 30 after receiving a call from a worker about her injured child. When she arrived, she found her son Jesse had cuts to his face. His eyes and his lips were swollen.

She was told a child was responsible for the injuries, but she doesn’t believe that is possible and blames the worker on duty. The day care says they’ll be able to prove a child did it.

The worker on duty at that time was fired, and the day care was ordered closed by The Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) on May 2.

Although the owner operates multiple day care facilities in the city, the FSSA says they only checked the location where Jesse was severely injured, noting all others are in good standing and free to operate.

The FSSA inspected the day care and found several violations:

No drug screen completed for caregiver.

No consent to release form submitted for caregiver.

Fingerprinting for national criminal history background check not complete on caregiver.

Unqualified caregiver present.

Lack of supervision (2).

Child abuse not immediately reported by caregiver.

According to online records, the other Kiddie Garden locations show similar violations dating back to 2016 for not drug testing workers.

No arrests have been made in the case, and no criminal charges have been filed yet. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said Monday the case had been sent to the Marion County Prosecutor’s office to be reviewed for a charging decision.

Baby Jesse was able to be discharged from the hospital and return home, where he continues to recover. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses and future child care costs.