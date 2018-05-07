Sustained warmth likely for the Month of May

WARM STREAK UNDERWAY
After the COLDEST April in 57 years – May has opened warm. Monday is the 7th straight day above normal. ‘Spring’ 2018 is still running below normal due the chilly March and cold April.
There is no doubt looking at long range forecasts that Spring 2018 has taken a decided turn to warmth and summer-like temperature will flood the nation this week. Record high temperatures are possible Saturday in Indianapolis as southwest winds blow pushing us to near 90°. The record for the date is 88° set in 1881.
WARMTH will dominate the month of May with above normal pattern likely well into week 3 and to start the final week of May. I’m posting below ht latest 6-10 day temperature probability form normal and the ensemble forecast temperatures for May 23rd at 4500 feet. The warm colors are plentiful and suggest much of the nation will be well above normal entering the final week. A warm race day perhaps? Stay tuned!