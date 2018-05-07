Sustained warmth likely for the Month of May

After the COLDEST April in 57 years – May has opened warm. Monday is the 7th straight day above normal. ‘Spring’ 2018 is still running below normal due the chilly March and cold April.

There is no doubt looking at long range forecasts that Spring 2018 has taken a decided turn to warmth and summer-like temperature will flood the nation this week. Record high temperatures are possible Saturday in Indianapolis as southwest winds blow pushing us to near 90°. The record for the date is 88° set in 1881.

