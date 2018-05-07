× Woman pleads guilty after pretending to be DCS worker so she could kill Anderson mother, steal baby

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Indiana woman will spend decades in prison for killing an Anderson mother and then trying to pass off the woman’s baby as her own.

Geraldine Jones pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Friday in the April 2015 stabbing death of 23-year-old Samantha Fleming.

Prosecutors say Jones drove to Fleming’s home in Anderson and posed as a state child services worker.

She was dressed in business attire, and showed up at Fleming’s home for a “surprise inspection.” Jones also had a binder with paperwork in it, although a witness said she never opened it. Jones told Fleming she was there to take her to a court hearing in Gary.

Jones told Fleming to take her 17-day old baby, Serenity, with her because “it would look better if you took the baby with you when we went to court,” court documents said. Jones then took Fleming and the baby to Gary. A witness was able to get the license plate number of the car.

The investigation led Anderson police to Gary, where Gary police had found Fleming’s wallet at an apartment complex. When police arrived they arrived, they found Jones’ sister holding a baby.

Prosecutors say Jones killed Fleming and then tried to raise the baby as her own. Fleming’s body was found wrapped in plastic inside a storage tote in Jones’ closet. She had been stabbed 10 times.

Jones’ attorney says she will be sentenced to 30 years in prison and 10 years of probation under a plea agreement.