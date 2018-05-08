× 5 people shot in the span of 5 hours around Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after five people were shot in the span of just a few hours.

According to IMPD, the violence included the shooting of two women near Dubarry Park in the area of 38th and Post Road around 8:30 p.m. Their wounds weren’t life-threatening, police said.

About an hour later, IMPD investigated a fatal shooting in the 3100 block of North Park Avenue. A man was found dead at an apartment. Police believe the man was shot to death but were awaiting confirmation from the coroner’s office.

The violence continued into Tuesday morning. Around 1 a.m., police were called to a home in the 900 block of North Dearborn Street where they found a man on a porch with at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed into surgery and was in extremely critical condition, police said.

Police believe a group of people was inside the home when someone opened fire. Some of the shots hit a nearby car and homes in the area. Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

About an hour and a half later, officers were called to 10th and LaSalle, where they found a man had been shot in the leg. He is expected to survive, police said.

Police are investigating the shootings and said it was too early to say if any of them were related.