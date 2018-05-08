× Colts sign DE Chris McCain

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Another day, another personnel move by the Indianapolis Colts.

The team signed free agent defensive end Chris McCain Tuesday, and waived tight end Randall Telfer. The Colts were awarded Telfer off waivers (from Cleveland) Monday, but he failed a physical.

The 6-5, 236-pound McCain has appeared in 35 games during stints with the Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. He has registered 34 tackles, including 11 for a loss, 7 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Last season, McCain appeared in 15 games with the Chargers and posted 28 tackles, including 6 for a loss, and 5 sacks.