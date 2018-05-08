Dry stretch coming to an end; storms return Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are tracking another cool morning across central Indiana with lows into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The clear skies and southerly winds will help temperatures quickly rise today. If you’re going to vote in the Indiana Primary Election today, the weather looks dry and warm!

The last seven days have been above normal for early May. Highs this afternoon will reach into the upper 70s, which is also above average. Tonight will remain dry with a low of 54° for Indianapolis.

Our next round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive tomorrow. At first, cloud cover will build into the area with rain chances increasing during the afternoon and evening hours. FOX Futurecast shows a few showers moving into central Indiana midday Wednesday.

Spotty storms may develop tomorrow afternoon, but most of the activity will occur between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. A couple storms may turn strong and could produce gusty winds. A few showers may linger into Thursday morning.

Summer-like heat is going to arrive at the end of the work week and into the weekend. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 80s. It will be hot and humid at the INDYCAR Grand Prix this Saturday! The area will stay dry for the first half of the weekend with another round of storms arriving on Sunday.