What you need to know before voting in Indiana’s primary today

Entrepreneur Options For Kids

Posted 7:05 AM, May 8, 2018, by

Nobody ever put an age on ambition. Thousands of Hoosier teens will graduate from high school in a few weeks. Many of them, and even some younger, have bright ideas to consider. It starts with their parents! Here are some important tips on how to have the conversation with our youngest entrepreneurs.