× Greg Pence, VP’s older brother, wins GOP nomination for 6th District Indiana congressional seat

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Greg Pence, the older brother of Vice President Mike Pence, has won the GOP nomination for the 6th District Indiana congressional seat. It’s the same seat in Congress that the vice president and former governor represented for 12 years, the Associated Press reports.

The district covers a broad swath of central and southeastern Indiana, including Muncie and Columbus.

Greg Pence lives in Columbus, Indiana – the same town the family grew up in after the Pence’s father, Edward, relocated from Chicago.

A graduate of Columbus North High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s in business administration from Loyola University of Chicago.

This is the first position in public office he’s held.