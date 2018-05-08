IMPD asks public to help identify 3 men wanted for questioning in near east side murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is asking the public to help identify three men wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of a man on the city’s near east side.

On April 30, police say they found 58-year-old Reginald Hamilton unresponsive in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station at 448 N. Sherman Dr. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

Police have released surveillance photos of two men considered suspects and another man considered a person of interest.

Police say the men fled the scene in an early 2000s model black Cadillac Escalade, which left westbound on E. Michigan St.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.