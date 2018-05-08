× Indiana voters choose GOP U.S. Senate nominee in hotly contested 3-way race

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Today’s the day Indiana voters cast their ballots, and in just a few hours we’ll know the next Republican to take on Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in November.

It’s a three-way race for the Republican U.S. Senate seat nomination, and Indiana is actually receiving a lot of attention for the hotly contested primary.

Two sitting congressmen — Todd Rokita and Luke Messer — and former state lawmaker Mike Braun are on the ballot.

Most interviews were conducted in early April, with some additional interviews from our recent archives.

Trump has not endorsed in the primary, so his supporters are found in different camps.

Polls will remain open until 6 p.m. tonight. Here’s everything you need to know before going to your voting location.