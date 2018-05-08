× Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich hosting 2018 Snakepit Ball

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Organizers will turn to the newest Colts coach to host the biggest party in town.

Frank Reich will headline the 2018 KeyBank 500 Festival Snakepit Ball, scheduled for Saturday, May 26, in downtown Indianapolis. Reich, who coached with the Colts from 2008 through 2011, knows all about the excitement surrounding the Indy 500. He raised the checkered flag in March to mark the start of the 2018 racing season.

“I am incredibly excited to be back in Indianapolis for the month of May, because there’s nothing like it anywhere in the world,” Reich said. “The pulse of the city leading up to the Indianapolis 500 is always electric, and all the 500 Festival events this month will bring our community together in such meaningful ways. The KeyBank 500 Festival Snakepit Ball is the culmination of this month-long celebration, and I am excited to serve as the host of this year’s event.”

Reich will also attend the 2018 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard, presented by Midwestern Engineers, Inc., on May 19.

The Snakepit Ball at the Indiana Roof Ballroom is one of the highlights of the month of May. Attendees walk the red carpet, including celebrities, community and business leaders and Indy 500 VIPs. This year’s theme is “Fast & Fabulous: The Future of Speed.”

Tickets for the Snakepit Ball cost $325, with proceeds benefiting the 500 Festival’s free programs and events. Learn more at this website.

The Snakepit Ball is sponsored by KeyBank, Business Furniture and BCforward.