What you need to know before voting in Indiana’s primary today

LIVE BLOG | Hoosiers take to the polls for Indiana’s primary election

Posted 3:34 PM, May 8, 2018, by , Updated at 03:54PM, May 8, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers took to the polls Tuesday for Indiana’s primary election.

Election Day outcomes are expected to roll in throughout the evening. You can find results here.

The most talked about race is between the Republican candidates hoping to challenge Democrat Joe Donnelly for his U.S. Senate seat.

Voters will also select candidates for other state and local races. And some residents voted on proposed referendums that would raise money for school districts. Learn more.

Follow our LIVE BLOG below for continuing updates throughout the night:

Greg Margason - Digital Producer May 8, 20184:21 PM

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer May 8, 20184:06 PM

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer May 8, 20183:45 PM

As of 3 p.m., 14.8% of registered Monroe County voters requested a ballot in the primary election, according to County Clerk Nicole Browne. She says the busiest polling sites are at Eastview Church of the Nazarene, Sherwood Oaks Christian Church and University Elementary School.

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer May 8, 20183:42 PM