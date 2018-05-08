May to stay warm; Thunderstorm chances are welcome Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARM STREAK CONTINUES

Our chilly spring has taken a turn! Tuesday is now the 9th straight day above 70-degrees in Indianapolis and each day this May has been above normal.

Our warm May is staying on track and what a beautiful Tuesday. The air is so dry and virtually cloud free! The relative humidity is so low that many are temperatures have climbed over 30-degrees since early this morning.

SUNNY DAYS IN MAY

May is the first month of the year that brighter days outweigh the overcast ones. May annually will produce 7 clear days and ties with September as the third 'sunniest' month of the year only trailing July and August.

SOME NEEDED RAIN WEDNESDAY

It has turned dry and our plentiful rainfall through mid April has slowed considerably. Since April 15th only 1.30" of rain has been recorded in Indianapolis, the driest for the dates since 2007 and 21st driest. May's rainfall deficit is now nearing 1"

Showers and thunderstorms will near the state line by sunrise Wednesday and look to lose steam as they move east into central Indiana by noon. The threat for rain will really ramp up later Wednesday evening as showers and thunderstorms will develop. By late day, rainfall coverage will increase to nearly 50% coverage with the threat of a few thunderstorms too. The Storm Prediction Center has included a portion of western Indiana in 'slight risk' for a severe storm. We will monitor activity Wednesday for any storm that may try to turn severe. The thinking now is that it would be rather isolated. Check back again through the day Wednesday.