× Mike Braun wins Republican nomination to challenge Donnelly for U.S. Senate seat, AP projects

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mike Braun will challenge Democrat Joe Donnelly for his U.S. Senate seat in November.

Braun defeated Rep. Luke Messer and Rep. Todd Rokita to win the Republican nomination on Tuesday, AP projects.

BREAKING: Mike Braun wins Republican primary in race for Indiana US Senate. @AP race call at 8:47 p.m. EDT. #Election2018 #APracecall pic.twitter.com/geZ7XFhMhB — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 9, 2018

The hotly contested primary race gained national attention as the GOP attempts to retain its power in the Senate.

Fueled by politically motivated attack ads, the race was one of the most volatile in the country. However, after four televised debates, few policy differences were found between the candidates.

Although all three Republicans competed to prove which one was more conservative and loyal to Donald Trump, the president did not endorse any one them, so his supporters were spread throughout different camps.

Following the final debate between the candidates, each of them claimed to have one, which was to be expected.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.