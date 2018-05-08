× New Orleans Saints release former Colts tight end Coby Fleener

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Saints parted ways with former Indianapolis Colts tight end Coby Fleener.

Fleener signed a 5-year, $36 million deal with the Saints in 2016. The Colts selected Fleener in the second round of the 2012 draft (34th overall) and he flashed big-play ability.

A former teammate of Andrew Luck at Stanford, Fleener struggled with consistency and dropped too many passes during his time in Indy. His had his best season in 2014, when he caught 51 passes for 774 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Colts decided to let him go via free agency after the 2016 season, electing instead to keep tight end Dwayne Allen, who was also drafted in 2012. The Colts ended up trading Allen to the New England Patriots.

Fleener caught 50 passes for 631 yards and three touchdowns during his first season with the Saints. He also added a rushing touchdown. However, he only played in 11 games last season, finishing with 22 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

His 2017 season ended on the injured reserve list after he suffered a concussion in Week 12. The Saints released him with the “failed physical” designation.