Overnight road work to take place this week on I-65 in southern Indiana

BARTHOLOMEW & JACKSON COUNTIES—The Indiana Department of Transportation is underway with overnight construction this week in Bartholomew and Jackson Counties on northbound Interstate 65.

The work is being done on the right lane and reinforced right shoulder this week between mile makers 53.0 and 64.2 as part of INDOT’s 3-year $143 million Next Level Roads project on I-65 between Seymour and Columbus.

Tuesday night changes in the northbound I-65 traffic pattern will begin to take place. Cars and trucks will be shifted to the right lane, with cars-ONLY to the 11-foot-wide right shoulder— starting at mile marker 53.0.

INDOT officials anticipate crews will start setting the concrete barrier wall Thursday night to separate traffic from construction activities that will take place within I-65’s west-side median area.

Once the northbound shoulder has been milled and paved, nighttime milling/paving operations will focus on locations along southbound I-65’s right shoulder at future bridge construction sites. This will require closing the southbound I-65 right lane at work sites. Shoulder operations should be completed within three nights.

Speed limit for northbound traffic will be lowered to 60 mph between mile marker 49.0 and 68.5.

When workers are present, it will be further reduced to 50 mph.