Pay it Forward: Attorney gives back by volunteering

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- All week long, we’re highlighting Hoosiers who pay it forward in our community. Today, we meet an Indiana University grad who donates his time and expertise as an attorney.

Indianapolis Bar Association members say Bryan Stoffel stands out when it comes to their volunteers. He's a graduate of IU's McKinney School of Law and currently runs his own family law practice, Stoffel Law.

Running your own practice would keep anyone busy, but Stoffel takes on a lot of volunteer work. He’s part of Indy Bar’s Pro Bono Committee, and is the co-chair of Legal Line. Through the program, attorney volunteers answer calls to give people free legal advice. He’s also part of the Ask a Lawyer Program, which offers free face-to-face legal advice at different locations.

Stoffel volunteers for the committee’s biannual Free Wills Clinic, drafting wills and advance directives at no cost for families in need. He also serves as the Chair of Indy Bar’s Solo and Small Firm Committee to help his colleagues in the profession.

When asked about what keeps him motivated for all his volunteer work, Stoffel talked about some of the small gestures that mean so much to him.

"I helped a woman who was a refugee and she had come over with her rep from Exodus. I stayed a little later than the program was supposed to go and she gave a me hug. It’s just something like that -- to me that speaks volumes," Stoffel said.

Indy Bar is offering their Legal Line from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. It’s free to call-in and get legal advice, and all calls are confidential. The number is 317-269-2000. For more information, click here.