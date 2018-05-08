Pay it Forward: Surprising customers with coffee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re kicking off our “Pay it Forward Week," highlighting stand out volunteers in our community and bringing you their stories each day.

Here at FOX59, our staff wanted to help spread some cheer as well, so we're surprising people all week with “random acts of kindness" in hopes of starting a movement.

If you'd like to join the effort and share stories or ideas of your own, use #FOX59PIF on social media and let us know about the good deeds you're seeing or doing yourself!

As for Tuesday's surprise, FOX59's Jillian Deam surprised some customers at Della Leva Espresso Bar by buying their coffee and breakfast!