Strictest bar in Indy still going strong

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It first opened as a grocery store in 1927. By the early 1950s, it was known as one of the strictest bars in Indy. Red Key Tavern is a landmark at 52nd Street and College Avenue. Sherman stopped by to have a drink and check it out.
