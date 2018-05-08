What you need to know before voting in Indiana’s primary today

Strictest bar in Indy still going strong

Posted 8:38 AM, May 8, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It first opened as a grocery store in 1927. By the early 1950s, it was known as one of the strictest bars in Indy. Red Key Tavern is a landmark at 52nd Street and College Avenue. Sherman stopped by to have a drink and check it out.