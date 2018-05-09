× A few storms possible tonight

Clouds are moving in and our chances for rain and thunderstorms will rise into the late afternoon and evening. A few strong storms are possible with gusty winds and lightning activity being the main threats.

Our best timing for showers and storms to arrive will come, mainly, after 4 PM. We’re NOT looking at a lot of rain or a lot of coverage. Some scattered showers will begin to pop-up and any storms that do develop, will be isolated.

Temperatures have quickly jumped to the mid and upper 70’s by the lunch hour.

As cloud coverage continues to increase, they’ll rise more slowly a few degrees into the late afternoon.

Tree pollen remains are top allergen with Mulberry trees being the main culprit.

Looking ahead, Thursday will be dry as clouds decrease into the afternoon and temperatures top out in the mid to upper 70’s.