Columbus police arrest man accused of crashing stolen car into house, fleeing scene

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Officers with the Columbus Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly crashed a stolen car into a house and fled on foot before being apprehended.

Police say they saw a stolen Honda Accord traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Hinman Street and Indiana Avenue.

The stolen vehicle nearly hit a Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department patrol car and crashed into a house on South Hinman Street a short time later.

The driver, Cameron B. Sampson, 26, fled on foot from the crashed car and was apprehended a short time later. He was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail on the following preliminary charges: auto theft; Bartholomew County warrant; leaving the scene of an accident; and resisting law enforcement.