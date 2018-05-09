Fallen Terre Haute officer’s 5-year-old son presented with police badge in honor of his father

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The 5-year-old son of a fallen Terre Haute officer was presented with an official police department badge in his father’s honor.

Officer Rob Pitts died after he was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a homicide suspect at the Garden Quarter Apartments on Friday, May 4.

Earlier this week, the fallen officer’s young son Dakota publicly released a message because he says he believes it will help his dad see him from Heaven. The message said, “Dear Dad, I love you and I miss you so much.”

On Tuesday during Pitts’ visitation, Terre Haute Police Department Sgt. Bill Sheldon presented Dakota with an official THPD badge. Sheldon says Dakota was thrilled, but he didn’t like being the center of attention.

Officer Pitts’ funeral will begin at 11 a.m. today at ISU’s Hulman Center.