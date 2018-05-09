× Indiana man killed by falling rock after hiking to waterfall in Hawaii

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Authorities in Hawaii say an Indiana man was struck and killed by a falling rock in a national park.

Thirty-four-year-old Greg Miller of Fort Wayne died Saturday evening near Maui’s Waimoku Falls after being struck in the head by a large rock in Haleakala National Park.

The News-Sentinel reports Maui County’s fire chief says Miller was struck as he was sitting beneath the 200-foot waterfall with a 30-year-old female companion from Indiana and a man and woman from Wailuku after hiking to the site.

The chief said in a statement that responding firefighters met the two women hiking down the trail and they said Miller suffered head trauma, wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. Firefighters turned back because rocks continued to fall near the waterfall.

Miller’s body was recovered Sunday.