CHICAGO, Ill. – The reining Indy 500 champ sent his Monday taking in the sights and sounds at beautiful Wrigley Field.

Takuma Sato was invited to throw out the first pitch for Wednesday afternoon’s matinee against the Marlins.

No doubt he likely brought the Cubs a series win after losing 5 in a row last week. At the time of this story, the Cubs are destroying Miami 10-1.

The 102nd running of the Indy 500 is set for Sunday, May 27.