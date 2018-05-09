Microblading safety

This week we showed you a microblading horror story. A woman in Detroit started having redness, pain and swelling and this photo got a lot of attention. Her eyebrows are getting better - but dermatologists say the situation could be very serious. Ali Erdel is a microblading artist at Indy Microblading. She's answering questions about what research you need to do to stay safe.
Research before making appointment:
- Style of brow and quality of work.
- Check reviews, happy clients?
- Do they have examples of healed work?
Once you've booked with an artist you should receive:
- Pre-care and post-care information.
- Medical history paperwork to check for any contraindications.
What to look for:
- Certificate of inspection by the health department - blood born pathogens certificate - certification of training in microblading by a credible source (check reviews on that source).
Consultation:
- Color selection (considering your undertones) -brow mapping to use the aesthetics of your face to give the perfect brow for you -mirror so you can approve and watch.
Standards for safety:
- Separated areas for seating and procedure.
- Table covering.
- Sterile tray with only items to be used during procedure.
- Phone, pigment or numbing tubes, glasses, pens, should never be placed on tray.
- Artist washes hands and dries with disposable towel before starting the procedure.
- Client brow wiped down with alcohol.
- Artist wears gloves and mask at all times during procedure.
- Once gloved, artist only touches items on tray and clients sterilized skin.
- Nothing else (if artist forgot something must de-glove, wash, retrieve item and re-glove with fresh gloves).
- Artist should show client sterile blade in sealed wrapping before opening and starting procedure.
After procedure:
- Artist properly disposes of blades in sharps container.
- Everything else should go in red biomedical hazard waste container.
- Anything being reused (tweezers, brow scissors) should be soaked in a hospital-grade cleaner and then go through a heat autoclave to disinfect and sterilize.
If you would like more information on microblading and Ali here is a link to their website.