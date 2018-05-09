Microblading safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week we showed you a microblading horror story. A woman in Detroit started having redness, pain and swelling and this photo got a lot of attention. Her eyebrows are getting better - but dermatologists say the situation could be very serious. Ali Erdel is a microblading artist at Indy Microblading. She's answering questions about what research you need to do to stay safe.

Research before making appointment:

Style of brow and quality of work.

Check reviews, happy clients?

Do they have examples of healed work?

Once you've booked with an artist you should receive:

Pre-care and post-care information.

Medical history paperwork to check for any contraindications.

What to look for:

Certificate of inspection by the health department - blood born pathogens certificate - certification of training in microblading by a credible source (check reviews on that source).

Consultation:

Color selection (considering your undertones) -brow mapping to use the aesthetics of your face to give the perfect brow for you -mirror so you can approve and watch.

Standards for safety:

Separated areas for seating and procedure.

Table covering.

Sterile tray with only items to be used during procedure.

Phone, pigment or numbing tubes, glasses, pens, should never be placed on tray.

Artist washes hands and dries with disposable towel before starting the procedure.

Client brow wiped down with alcohol.

Artist wears gloves and mask at all times during procedure.

Once gloved, artist only touches items on tray and clients sterilized skin.

Nothing else (if artist forgot something must de-glove, wash, retrieve item and re-glove with fresh gloves).

Artist should show client sterile blade in sealed wrapping before opening and starting procedure.

After procedure:

Artist properly disposes of blades in sharps container.

Everything else should go in red biomedical hazard waste container.

Anything being reused (tweezers, brow scissors) should be soaked in a hospital-grade cleaner and then go through a heat autoclave to disinfect and sterilize.

If you would like more information on microblading and Ali here is a link to their website.