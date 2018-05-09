Mother’s Day Kale-Quinoa Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cook to impress for this year's Mother's Day celebration. "Bubba's 33" offers a kale-quinoa salad and they are teaching us how to make it at home. Follow their recipe and bring some flavor to your feast.

Here's the recipe:

Salad mixture

Baby kale = 1½ cups

Baby arugula = ¾ cup

Cooked quinoa = ¼ cup

Beets – sliced or wedges = 4 pieces

Vinaigrette (We suggest balsamic vinaigrette.) = 3 tablespoons

Salad toppings

Grape tomatoes cut in half lengthwise = 3 each

Sun-dried cranberries = 1 tablespoon

Crumbled goat cheese = 1 tablespoon

Your choice of a candied nut (We suggest pecans.) = 1 tablespoon

Step one: Place all of the salad mixture ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Use a large spoon to mix all ingredients together until well combined.

Step two: Place salad mixture into a large cold bowl for service.

Step three: Sprinkle salad toppings over the top of salad mixture and serve.