Mother’s Day Kale-Quinoa Recipe

Posted 7:48 AM, May 9, 2018, by , Updated at 07:54AM, May 9, 2018

Cook to impress for this year's Mother's Day celebration. "Bubba's 33" offers a kale-quinoa salad and they are teaching us how to make it at home. Follow their recipe and bring some flavor to your feast.

Here's the recipe:

Salad mixture

  • Baby kale = 1½ cups
  • Baby arugula = ¾ cup
  • Cooked quinoa = ¼ cup
  • Beets – sliced or wedges = 4 pieces
  • Vinaigrette (We suggest balsamic vinaigrette.) = 3 tablespoons

Salad toppings

  • Grape tomatoes cut in half lengthwise = 3 each
  • Sun-dried cranberries = 1 tablespoon
  • Crumbled goat cheese = 1 tablespoon
  • Your choice of a candied nut (We suggest pecans.) = 1 tablespoon

Step one: Place all of the salad mixture ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Use a large spoon to mix all ingredients together until well combined.

Step two: Place salad mixture into a large cold bowl for service.

Step three: Sprinkle salad toppings over the top of salad mixture and serve.