× Pacers star Victor Oladipo pens heartwarming letter to Indiana boy battling cancer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – During the season, Victor Oladipo proved to be one of the best players in the NBA. Now, he’s proving to be an even better role model.

Last week, a Danville mother shared a letter that the Pacers star wrote to her son who is currently battling leukemia. In the letter, Oladipo encourages Cameron Kirk to stay strong.

“I know this is a scary and very frustrating time right now, but you must believe in yourself and everyone around you that is helping you through this time,” he wrote in the letter.

Cameron’s mother says the letter put a huge smile on her son’s face and made her and the boy’s dad’s hearts happy.

Since posting the letter on Twitter, it’s been picked up by national media outlets, like SB Nation and USA Today.

Read the full letter below: