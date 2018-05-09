Pay it Forward: Donating to Riley Cheer Guild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're celebrating stand-out volunteers in our community and bringing you their stories during our "Pay it Forward" week.

Here at FOX59, our staff wanted to help spread some cheer as well, so we're surprising people all week with “random acts of kindness" in hopes of starting a movement.

So far, we’ve surprised Hoosiers by buying their groceries and coffee.

On Wednesday, the Pay it Forward Team wanted to do something special for some very deserving kids by donating to the Riley Cheer Guild.

The non profit brings comfort and cheer to patients and caregivers at Riley Hospital for Children.

For more information, click here.

If you'd like to join the effort and share stories or ideas of your own, use #FOX59PIF on social media and let us know about the good deeds you're seeing or doing yourself!