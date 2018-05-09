× Police investigate 7 shootings in Indy within the span of 26 hours

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was a violent start to the week in Indianapolis. Police are investigating after seven people were shot between Monday night and Tuesday night, and two of those shootings were fatal.

The seventh shooting occurred on Tuesday night on the city’s northeast side. Police responded to a gas station near the intersection of North Oxford Street and 38th Street around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot. Police believe the shooting occurred in the Taco Bell parking lot on 38th Street, and the victim walked to the gas station afterwards.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The shootings began around 8:30 p.m. on Monday when two women were shot in Dubarry Park near 38th Street and Post Road on the eastside.

Just an hour later around 9:30 p.m. IMPD responded to the 3100 block of North Park Avenue after a man in his 20s was fatally shot.

Detectives were called out two more times overnight, including one run to 10th and Lasalle where a man was wounded in a domestic incident and another run to 940 North Dearborn Street where someone was shot in a house.

Additionally, a man was found fatally shot in a car in the 1100 block of Tecumseh Street around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents is urged to contact IMPD’s at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.