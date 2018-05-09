× Police searching for suspect in Plainfield gas station robbery

PLAINFIELD, Ind.– Police are investigating a robbery at a Plainfield gas station.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 10 p.m. at the Murphy Gas Station at 2375 East Main Street. Police say the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and gloves.

He fled the business on foot and headed westbound on U.S. 40 before going southbound into a Walmart lot where witnesses lost sight of him.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information on this incident is asked to call Detective Brian Bugler at 317-838-3565 Ext. 323.