× Rain and storms return Wednesday

The dry weather pattern is coming to an end for central Indiana. We are tracking a storm system to our west this Wednesday morning and it will bring our next round of rainfall. Cloud cover is going to increase through the morning commute with a chance for a few showers by midday. There may be a few thunderstorms with the first wave of rainfall. The isolated rain chances will linger through the afternoon as southerly winds pick up in speed. Gusts up to 30 MPH will be possible this afternoon. Highs will soar into the lower 80s, which is 10 degrees above average for May 9.

Light showers are going to be possible this midday and the thunderstorm activity will pick up in the late afternoon. A couple storms today may turn strong and potentially severe after 4 p.m. EDT. Storm threats include gusty winds, hail and a low chance for an isolated tornado.

Scattered thunderstorms will travel over the state during the evening ahead of a cold front. Once the boundary moves out, temperatures will drop and the area will dry out. A stray shower may linger into Thursday morning, but forecast models are trending at drier weather conditions for Thursday.

Temperatures are going to rebound into the mid-80s quickly on Friday and reach the upper 80s on Saturday! The weather looks dry for the INDYCAR Grand Prix, but it is going to be hot and humid during the race. There is going to be relief from the heat on Mother’s Day as another system travels over the state. Storm chances return Sunday with highs in the mid-70s.