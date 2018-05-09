× RECIPE: Hawaiian Baked Beans

Hawaiian Baked Beans

1 package (20 oz.) Kroger Private Selection Applewood Smoked Thick Sliced Center Cut Bacon, cooked to desired crispness and crumbled or chopped

5 cans (15.5 oz. each) Kroger Great Northern Beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (20 oz.) Kroger Pineapple Tidbits in pineapple juice, drained

2 ½ cups finely chopped onion

2 bottles (18 oz. each) Sweet Baby Ray’s Hawaiian Style Barbecue Sauce

1/3 cup teriyaki baste and glaze (Kikkoman)

¼ cup brown sugar

2 to 3 tablespoons favorite stone ground mustard

1 teaspoon ground ancho chili pepper

2 ½ teaspoons Kroger Private Selection Six Chili PowderHeat oven to 350°F.

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and stir lightly until blended. Pour in 13x9x2-inch glass baking dish coated with vegetable cooking spray. Bake 45 minutes, or until bubbly and heated throughout. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container.

Makes about 12 cups (17 servings of 2/3 cup each)

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD