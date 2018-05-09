× RECIPE: Hawaiian Blondies with White Chocolate and Macadamia Nuts

Hawaiian Blondies with White Chocolate and Macadamia Nuts

1 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2/3 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons Kroger pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1½ cup white whole wheat flour (such as King Arthur brand)

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups (one 11 to 12-oz) bag white chocolate chips, divided (such as Kroger Private Selection White Chocolate Chips)

1 jar (6.5 ounces) Kroger Private Selection Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts, coarsely chopped, divided

Preheat oven to 350° F. Grease a 9 x 13-inch baking pan with vegetable cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk melted butter, brown sugar and white sugar until smooth. Whisk in eggs and vanilla extract. With a wooden spoon, stir in both flours, baking soda and salt. Mix just until moistened; do not over mix. Lightly stir in 1 cup white chocolate chips and 1 cup coarsely chopped macadamia nuts. Spread mixture in prepared pan and smooth top slightly. Sprinkle top with remaining 1 cup white chocolate chips and macadamia nuts. Bake until top and sides are golden brown, about 22 to 27 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean (Bars will firm up after cooling, so avoid over-baking). Cool bars on wire cooling rack before cutting. Keep bars in tightly covered container. Makes about 24-36 bars, depending on how you cut them.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN CD