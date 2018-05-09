RECIPE: Hawaiian Pineapple Mango Salsa (for Hot Dogs)
- 2 (20 oz.) cans Kroger Pineapple Tidbits in pineapple juice, drained
- 2 (15 oz.) cans diced mango in light syrup
- 1 can (15.25 oz.) Kroger Supersweet Golden Corn Kernels, drained
- 1 can (14.5 oz.) Kroger petite diced tomatoes, drained
- 1 very large red bell pepper, finely chopped
- ¾ cup red onion, finely chopped
- 1 1/3 cups green onion, finely chopped
- 1 very large jalapeno pepper, seeded and very finely minced
- ½ to 2/3 cup cilantro, finely chopped
- 1/3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
- Lime zest from one very large lime
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 garlic cloves, very finely minced
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ¾ teaspoon salt
Toss pineapple, mango, sweet corn, tomatoes, red bell pepper, red onion, green onion, jalapeno pepper and cilantro together in a large bowl. In a separate small bowl, whisk together lime juice, lime zest, oil, garlic, cumin and salt. Pour over pineapple-mango mixture and toss lightly. Adjust seasonings to your liking. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container.
Makes about 9 to 9 ½ cups salsa (18-20 servings of one-half cup each).
Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN CD