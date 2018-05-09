× RECIPE: Hawaiian Pineapple Mango Salsa (for Hot Dogs)

Hawaiian Pineapple Mango Salsa (for Hot Dogs)

2 (20 oz.) cans Kroger Pineapple Tidbits in pineapple juice, drained

2 (15 oz.) cans diced mango in light syrup

1 can (15.25 oz.) Kroger Supersweet Golden Corn Kernels, drained

1 can (14.5 oz.) Kroger petite diced tomatoes, drained

1 very large red bell pepper, finely chopped

¾ cup red onion, finely chopped

1 1/3 cups green onion, finely chopped

1 very large jalapeno pepper, seeded and very finely minced

½ to 2/3 cup cilantro, finely chopped

1/3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

Lime zest from one very large lime

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, very finely minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¾ teaspoon salt

Toss pineapple, mango, sweet corn, tomatoes, red bell pepper, red onion, green onion, jalapeno pepper and cilantro together in a large bowl. In a separate small bowl, whisk together lime juice, lime zest, oil, garlic, cumin and salt. Pour over pineapple-mango mixture and toss lightly. Adjust seasonings to your liking. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container.

Makes about 9 to 9 ½ cups salsa (18-20 servings of one-half cup each).

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN CD