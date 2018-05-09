Thousands attend funeral of slain Terre Haute police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. —Thousands of law enforcement officers, community members, family and friends in Terre Haute paid respects to one of the city’s heroes Wednesday as Terre Haute Police officer Rob Pitts was laid to rest.

Officer Pitts was described as a shepherd of the police department, who loved his job and had the respect of everyone he worked with. Those who knew best, including Chief John Plasse, counted Pitts as one of the best in law enforcement; and a family man who leaves behind a 5-year-old-son.

“We can and we will support his family now and in the future for giving us their son, their father, their brother and their uncle. We will never forget his service or his sacrifice to our community. We love you Rob; we miss you terribly. I miss my friend,” Plasse said.

Several leaders including Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennet and Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly also spoke during the ceremony.

"We are thankful for that thin blue line we hear so much about. And I could not be more proud of the members of the Terre Haute Police Department,” Bennet said.

After the ceremony, an estimated 574 vehicles took part in a 26-mile procession to the Center Ridge Cemetery in Sullivan, Indiana.

Pitts is the third Hoosier law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty in less than a year. A memorial fund, called the Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Fund, has been set up for his family at Fifth-Third Banks throughout the Wabash Valley.