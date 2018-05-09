× Trump, Pence to campaign for Braun during visit to Indiana Thursday

ELKHART, Ind. – Thursday, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will return to the Hoosier State for a rally in Elkhart.

During the visit, the former Indiana governor says he’ll campaign for Mike Braun, who claimed the Republican nomination in the race for Democrat Joe Donnelly’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday.

Looking forward to hitting the campaign trail for my friend @Braun4Indiana! I’ll be in Indiana tomorrow with @RealDonaldTrump and again the following week. Mike is a committed conservative who will make Hoosiers proud. #IBackBraun — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) May 9, 2018

The Trump campaign says the point of the rally is to “celebrate the booming economy that’s helping families throughout Indiana” and to encourage Hoosiers to replace Sen. Donnelly with the GOP nominee.

The event will now take place at North Side Middle School’s gymnasium starting 7 p.m. To register to attend, click here.