UIndy offensive lineman Ruben Holcomb gets a chance at Buccaneers rookie camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Ruben Holcomb's coaches predicted he would have a shot at the pros from the beginning.

"I've always had my coaches tell me along the way that I was a talented player," the Greyhound offensive lineman said Wednesday afternoon at Key Stadium. "They said that when I was done with my college career, I would have a chance to after college I'd have a chance to get there."

This week, his coaches' predictions will come to fruition and so will his life long dream. The Fort Wayne native was invited to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie camp this week.

"Ever since I was in elementary, I've always loved watching the pros on Sundays with my dad. It's always been a dream of mine ever since back then."

Ruben will be at camp in Tampa on a try out basis and among all the drafted and undrafted players, he knows he has a little bit more to prove coming from a Division II school.

"A lot of guys get counted out just because they're from a small school but at the end of the day it's still the same sport, we're all playing football," Holcomb said. "I'm just going to go down there with a chip on my shoulder and try to make a name for myself."

The Greyhound star's resume boasts anchoring an offense in his final year of college that led the nation in fewest sacks allowed.

He's hoping the hard work he put in here at UIndy will translate to the professional level so that he can have a chance with the Buccaneers, or any other team that comes calling.

"Even if it doesn't end up working out with them, other teams will get to see my film," Holcomb said. "It was great to have such a potent offense this last season and you can credit a lot of that to the offensive line."

But above else, he just wants to make his school proud.

"Hopefully it brings more attention to the school and helps out in the long run when it comes to getting more top tier players."

Ruben begins Bucs' rookie mini camp on Thursday.