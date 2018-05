Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Ind. – A deer found itself in a sticky situation along an Indiana highway Wednesday morning.

Luckily, first responders were called to lend some helping hands.

Lebanon firefighters and police officers helped to free the deer from a fence along I-65.

The fire department says the deer attempted to jump the fence when it got stuck.

Crews cut the fence and the deer was able to (not so gracefully) make it over the fence and run off.

The fire department affirms there were “no casualties!”