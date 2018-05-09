× Youth-canine program begins at Warren Central to help at-risk students

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Students at Warren Central High School are working with shelter dogs throughout the week to learn various life and leadership skills.

Paws and Think started the week-long Youth Canine Program on Tuesday. The program, Pups and Warriors (PAWs), will help 11 academically or behaviorally challenged students at Warren Central.

Students involved in the program will train shelter dogs in basic obedience skills, while working with their teachers and counselors.

Dogs in the program are in need of homes and are currently placed at S.O.A.R. (Street Outreach and Animal Response) Initiative, which helps people experiencing homelessness.

Program dogs and participating students will receive a graduation certificate indicating their participation at the end of the program.

In addition to helping at-risk students, organizers of the program, say dogs who have had training through positive reinforcement helps better their chance of adoption.

Paws & Think partners with schools, health care facilities, the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center, and other organizations to help at-risk youth, seniors, and people with disabilities/specials needs.

The non-profit organization has expanded its Youth-Canine Program to help more youth and shelter dogs. Paws & Think currently has a Hamilton County Program in partnership with the Humane Society of Hamilton County and the Youth Assistance Program, where ten students are paired up with dogs.

