A break from showers this Thursday

Central Indiana is drying out this Thursday morning after scattered showers and thunderstorms traveled over the state last night. Areas of fog also developed around Indianapolis and surrounding cities. The visibility dropped below a half mile at times during the morning commute. The fog situation will quickly improve as the sun continues to rise. Cloud cover is going to decrease this morning with skies turning mostly clear in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb back into the lower 80s by the late afternoon hours. It should feel more comfortable outside and less humid!

Rain showers will move back into Indiana after midnight EDT as a warm front tracks over the state. A couple thunderstorms may from along the boundary. The showers will linger into Friday morning’s commute, but are expected to move out late in the morning. Winds will gust out of the SSW tomorrow afternoon and help temperatures soar into the mid-80s!

Even warmer weather arrives on Saturday with potentially record-breaking temperatures. Indianapolis will reach a high near 88° Saturday afternoon. It will be hot and humid at the INDYCAR Grand Prix is this Saturday. Be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunblock if you plan on going to the race this weekend! Scattered storms will return on Mother’s Day with additional shower chances next week.