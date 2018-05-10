× Bloomington police investigating after teen girl says 3 teens sexually assaulted her

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police in Bloomington are investigating allegations that three teenagers sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl at an apartment this week.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the girl told investigators she spent Monday night at a friend’s house and had been talking with the boys on social media and her phone.

Capt. Steve Kellams said she agreed to visit the apartment but told the teens she “didn’t want to do anything.” Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, she walked to the apartment on South Park Ridge Road, where one of the 17-year-olds lives with his 11-year-old brother.

The girl told police the teens sexually assaulted her and that the 11-year-old witnessed some of what happened.

She went back to her friend’s house around 5 a.m. Her friend convinced her to go to the hospital and report the incident to police.

The girl and her mother want to pursue criminal charges against the three 17-year-old boys accused in the assault, according to Kellams. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the apartment and said the teen also underwent a sexual assault examination.

Kellams said investigators are looking for the teens.