Fewer houses for sale in the market

Inventory for houses for sale remains low across central Indiana, and that means that as quickly as houses go on the market, they can be sold just as fast. Maurice Brown, a trusted advisor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty, explains how to be prepared to buy a home, in this seller’s market.

First, Brown suggests asking a friend or family member that has had previous success with a real estate agent. Then, get to know your trusted advisor in advance. That will allow you to express what you’re looking for in a new home, and also get prepared for what’s to come.

“I want to know your goals –what is it that you want, what your dreams are, so I can make them happen for you,” Brown said.

It’s also a good idea to get pre-approved for a mortgage before you start home shopping. A trusted advisor can connect you to a network of people to help you through the process.

At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty, trusted advisors also have exclusive tools to help match homebuyers with sellers before the house even goes on the market. That’s why meeting with a trusted advisor in the beginning, is so important.

“The system is called Buyer Match. We put buyer information into the system that also pairs with homes that will soon be on the market. We can potentially find a match for the buyer and seller before the listing goes to the MLS,” Brown said.

Brown also says in this market, buyers are doing everything they can to get their offer seen, since many homes are getting multiple offers. He says some potential homeowners are even writing letters to the sellers, explaining why they are the best fit for the home. “It provides the sellers with a more emotional connection to who might be the next owners of their home,” Brown said.

