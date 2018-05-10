× Hot and humid days returning

So far the May outlook is verifying with all of our days this month having above average temperatures.

Today is another warm one with highs in the low to mid 80’s.

We’re less humid today but it will crank back up along with the heat for Friday and Saturday.

We have slight chance for a few spotty showers tomorrow morning and then we’ll be mainly dealing with a mix of sun and clouds.

Better chances for rain arrive Saturday and Sunday. A few thunderstorms are possible too. If you’re headed out to the IMS for the race, it will be mainly dry. However, chances for a few scattered showers will increase by late afternoon and early evening. The bulk of these showers will stay to the north of I-70.

While the timing might not be the best with weekend plans, we could really use the rain. We’re still 2″ below where we should be since mid April. However, we’ll have a chance to make some of that up with plenty of scattered shower chances in the forecast through next week. This is a look at two models rain accumulation through the next 7 days.

Models indicating we could pick up over an inch of rain by next Wednesday.