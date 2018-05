× IMPD investigating after man shot to death on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating after a fatal shooting tonight on the east side.

Just after 6:30 Thursday night, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of N. Grant Ave. on the report of a shooting.

IMPD confirmed that male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.