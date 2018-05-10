Indianapolis offers plenty of activities for Mother’s Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The clock is ticking if you want to plan something for Mother’s Day.

If you don’t have an idea, all hope is not lost--there are dozens of things to do and places to go in and around downtown Indianapolis.

"I love my mom and wish she lived here in Indianapolis. There is so much to do here, so we will see if we can get her to come to central Indiana," said Jacqueline Eckhardt.

Jacqueline is a daughter and the Community engagement manager for Downtown Indy Inc. The nonprofit organization has created a huge list of things to do with your mom this weekend in and around Indianapolis.

You can always bring mom to downtown Indianapolis for a great meal. Weber Grill is one of the many restaurants offering Mother's Day specials. The specials at Weber Grill are from noon to 9 p.m. They include chocolate cherry pretzel bread, crab cake benedict, grilled skirt steak and more.

If you're looking for some outdoor fun, there's a baseball game at Victory Field. It's "Kids Eat Free Sunday." Children 14 and under get a voucher for a hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with the price of admission. It should be very warm weather for the game against the Columbus Clippers. If you're worried about the heat and humidity, there are plenty of activities indoors.

"We have Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix at the Hilbert Circle Theater so that's a really fun way to kick off Mother's Day weekend," said Eckhardt. We also have Wicked if you're trying to squeeze in Mother's Day early or around Mother’s Day.

On Saturday May 12, it's the annual JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids' Day and Rookie Run on Monument Circle from noon to 4 p.m. People can enjoy a free day of play in a carnival-like atmosphere including dancing Bollywood-style, painting your own masterpiece and making sashes with 500 Festival Princesses.

This weekend at the Indianapolis Zoo is all about moms, whether they are animals or human. Moms can enjoy a zoo-wide scavenger hunt, photo stations and free treats Saturday and Sunday.

Here's something fun and educational: “The Reel West” exhibit at the Eiteljorg. You can go check out some neat things from old western movies. It's a fun way to celebrate mom with the family and it's just one of the many things to do for mom's in downtown Indianapolis this weekend.

The family will like this one.

There's a brunch and play at the IRT for $75. The Indiana Repertory Theater has the Mother's Day brunch on Sunday at 12:30, followed by a performance at 2 p.m.

It includes an onsite photographer and a ticket to the backstage comedy and season-closer, Noises Off.

So, don't drive away from Indy on Mother's Day, as there's plenty to do downtown, without spending much money.