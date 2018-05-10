Indianapolis Zoo’s orangutan center voted one of the best in the country

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Zoo received exciting news this week after its orangutan exhibit placed top in the nation.

The Simon Skjodt International Orangutan Center made the Top 10 for USA Today’s ’10 Best Zoo Exhibits in the Nation’.

A panel of zoo and family travel experts nominated their favorite zoo exhibits from around the country and then votes were cast over a 4-week period. The Indianapolis Zoo’s Orangutan Center came in 6th overall.

The center is home to 12 orangutans, one of the largest in any American Zoo. It offers unique opportunities for guests to watch orangutans climb 80 feet overhead and come face-to-face with them.

“We’re so pleased to be in the Top 10 list for USA Today, said Dr. Rob Shumaker, President of the Indianapolis Zoo. “It’s really clear to me why so many people voted for us. It’s because they have the opportunity to make a direct connection with the orangutans when they visit here.”

