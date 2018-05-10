IndyCar driver Stefan Wilson makes pit stop at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– IndyCar driver Stefan Wilson made a special pit stop Thursday morning to visit with some of his youngest fans.

He stopped by Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital to spend time with the kids staying there.

“This is the third year in a row that we’ve been here at this hospital on this day of the month,” said Wilson. “So, it’s really special to keep coming back each year, seeing all the doctors and being able to see the kids. For me, it’s an opportunity to give back to the community.”

Stefan is the younger brother of the late IndyCar driver Justin Wilson, who passed away from head injuries sustained during a crash in August of 2015. Justin was an organ donor and Stefan said he was able to save five lives with his donation.

Wilson works closely with the Driven2SaveLives campaign that started in 2016.

“Driven2SaveLives really started in honor of his decision to be a donor and to help encourage more people to sign up and register to be registered donors,” said Wilson.

This year, his race car will feature 25 patient names currently on the national transplant wait list.

In addition to visiting patients, Wilson was joined by Racing for Kids, which presented a $1,500 donation to support the organ transplant fund at St. Vincent.