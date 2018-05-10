× Lebanon breaks ground on project to transform downtown

LEBANON, Ind. – After more than a year of planning, Lebanon has announce that ground has been broken on the “unprecedented” project to transform its downtown.

With a value of nearly $8 million, the project will revamp nearly every facet of the downtown streetscape. Brick pavers will replace old asphalt and dated lighting fixtures will receive a fresh new look.

“It took some brief convincing that this concept wasn’t just another plan that would sit on a shelf,” Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry said. “We dubbed the project the ‘Lebanon Downtown Action Plan’ and we stayed true to that focus.”

The project has been laid out in three phases.

Phase 1, along Main St. from State Road 39 east to Meridian Street is set to last 75 days. Phase 2, on Meridian St. from Main St. north to Washington St., is set to take 60 days.

Phase 3, Washington St., from State Road 39 Meridian is also expected to last 60 days.